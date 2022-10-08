Fun for kids at the Iowa State Fair

In between corn dogs and giant slide rides, here are five ways kids can learn about agriculture at the Fair.

1. Little Hands on the Farm—Located in Kids Zone, the Andringa Family Foundation Little Hands on the Farm encourages children ages two to 10 to become farmers by visiting a swine barn, garden, grain bin, apple orchard, chicken barn, tractor shed, cattle barn, sheep barn and dairy barn. After all of their hard work, the last stop is the grocery store, where children can pick out a piece of fruit, a granola bar or an ice cream treat.

2. Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center—Experience the oohs and aahs of watching chicks hatch, a calf being born or watching baby ducks slide. With something happening every moment of every day, you never know what you might see and learn in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center, a short walk south of Little Hands on the Farm. This is your chance to get up close and personal with the animals that make Iowa’s farms famous.

3. Barn Education Centers—Special hands-on exhibits in each barn Cattle Corner, Horse Haven, Pig Place, and Sheep Stop, explain the importance of livestock to the state, the country and the world. And don’t forget to walk through the Avenue of Breeds, located next to the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building, with over 100 different species you can’t believe live in Iowa.

4. Milk a Cow—If your kids think milk comes from the grocery store or chocolate milk comes from brown cows, put “I Milked a Cow” on your list of State Fair activities. Members of the Iowa State Dairy Club will explain how cows are milked and give kids the chance to milk a cow. Kids can also see how today’s farmers use mechanical milking equipment in the modern milking parlor directly across from the Livestock Pavilion.

5. The Garden—Kids can learn how a garden grows when they visit The Garden. Located north of Little Hands on the Farm, this area is packed with garden beds and displays to teach kids how vegetables take root in Iowa soil and grow to feed the world. A special composting exhibit teaches the value of ecology and sustainability and there are opportunities to pick the vegetable that are given to the Iowa Food Bank.

From hands-on ag learning experiences for kids, to the thrill of rides, savoring more than 60 delectable items on a stick to free entertainment, nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21, in Des Moines.

To find a complete schedule of events or to enter family-friendly contests, visit iowastatefair.org.