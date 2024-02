The LMCDC hosted Galentine’s Day this past Saturday. The weather cooperated, and with district wrestling also taking place that day, downtown Lake Mills was busy. This group of young ladies were enjoying the champagne drink (Sex on the Peach) at Teluwut, after doing some shopping. The lucky VIP winner was Cathy Bell. 5 Alarm Brewing was voted Best Champagne Drink (Strawberry Kiss).