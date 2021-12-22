Gas prices continue to fall ahead of holidays

Average prices are down 10¢/gal since Thanksgiving, but it may end up being the pricest Christmas on record

Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas.

The national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon. Just a penny away from 2013’s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record, there remains a chance prices in 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.

While the drop in prices is good news, prices remain relatively high, increasing 45 percent from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon. Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, providing some much needed relief to drivers in 2022.

“We got a Christmas gift that few should complain about: falling gas prices at a time of year when millions of Americans are spending their hard earned dollars on gifts for their loved ones. The last thing they should have to worry about is expensive gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we might scrape by a razor under 2013’s tally of $3.25/gal on Christmas, the good news is prices should continue to moderate heading into the last moments of 2021. As for what’s coming in 2022, GasBuddy plans to release its annual Fuel Outlook in the days ahead so motorists can plan for the coming year.”

GasBuddy offers these tips to motorists on the road this holiday season:

• Take advantage of discounts. Some gas stations offer discounts for paying with cash or offer loyalty and rewards programs. Motorists can also sign up for the free Pay with GasBuddy card for discounts of up to 25¢ per gallon.

• Slow down. Speeding and hard braking are things many of us are guilty of, but it pays to calm down—literally. A recent study by GasBuddy revealed that drivers in some cities are over 30 percent more aggressive during the holidays. GasBuddy’s Drives feature can help you increase your fuel efficiency by recommending better driving habits.

• Search along your route for the best gas prices. The GasBuddy app makes it easy to plan ahead, so you won’t get stuck paying full price. Whether you’re headed across town or out of town, shopping around for gas can save you upwards of 30¢ per gallon.