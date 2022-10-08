Gas prices falling in the state

Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 18.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 83.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.94/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.65/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.94/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g today. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back 10 years:

Aug. 8, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

Aug. 8, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

Aug. 8, 2019: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

Aug. 8, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Aug. 8, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

Aug. 8, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

Aug. 8, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

Aug. 8, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Aug. 8, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

Aug. 8, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities-$3.90/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95/g.

Des Moines-$3.37/g, down 26.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.

Omaha-$3.90/g, down 14.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.04/g.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”