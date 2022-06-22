Gas prices fell past week

Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.71/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 54.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.86/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $4.32/g, June 18, while the most expensive was $5.30/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.32/g while the highest was $5.30/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/g today.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

June 20, 2012: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities-$4.87/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.88/g.

Des Moines-$4.65/g, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.77/g.

Omaha-$4.91/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.89/g.

“Finally some relief. For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”