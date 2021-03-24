Geocaching program scheduled

Now that spring is here, NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board want you to get outside and enjoy it. To help you do that, they are hosting a program on “Geocaching,” Saturday, April 17. The program will be held at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Geocaching is a fun activity that combines technology with the outdoors. Using a GPS unit (such as your smart phone), you search for a cache that someone else has hidden. Once you find it, you can take something from it, as long as you replace it with something that you brought along. Collecting trinkets, though, is not the goal of geocaching. The fun is in the search. Geocaching is a wonderful way to get outdoors and explore new areas, but do it in a way that can be as easy or as difficult as you want it to be.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will introduce people to this fun, outdoor activity. She will discuss the history of geocaching, what equipment you need, and how to do it. Then people will have the opportunity to find caches that have been hidden at the park. If people have a smart phone to use, they can bring that along, but GPS units will also be available for people to use.

Preregistration through NIACC is required for this program and there will be a fee.

To sign up, people should contact NIACC at either 641-422-4358 or at cereg@niacc.edu, and ask to register for Course #8391.