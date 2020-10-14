Ghoul's Day Out 2020

Ghouls’ Day Out in Lake Mills, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 17. Shop spooky good sales and enjoy a day out with your best ghoulfriends.

Shoppers can pick up their stamp card at the Lake Mills Chamber office between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and then visit the business locations on the card to receive stamps. The more stamps you get, the more prize entries you receive (minimum of three stamps). Spend at least $15 and get an additional entry.

Please adhere to individual business COVID-19 policies (limited number of guests in store at a time, social distancing, mask wearing, etc.) If you are feeling ill in any way, please do your part and stay home.

The LMCDC office will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and will offer free goodies and July Jubilee merchandise will be on sale. (Masks are encouraged.)

See the ads on page 5 of this issue for participating businesses and the specials they are offering for Ghouls’ Day Out.