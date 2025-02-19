The third annual Girl Scout Baking Competition will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, Lake Mills. There will be four categories this year: Best Chocolate Creation, Non-Chocolate Specialty, Drinkable, and That Looks Amazing (fan favorite vote). The judging schedule will be as follows (depending on the number of entries): 2:30 p.m. Daisies; 2:45 p.m. Brownies; 3 p.m. Juniors; and 3:15 p.m. Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors.

The public is welcome to attend, enjoy samples, and vote for their favorite.