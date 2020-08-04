Giving blood amidst COVID-19

BY BONNIE KAY BALDWIN

LAKE MILLS GRAPHIC

Last Tuesday afternoon, Salem Lutheran Church hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive.

One volunteer, Salem member Jordan Colby, gave his donation of blood with a smile on his face.

When asked why he came to give blood even amidst the chaos of the COVID-19 epidemic, he replied, “I heard there was a blood shortage and thought I should start donating again. The last time I did, I was in high school,” said Colby. He commented on the chairs being six feet apart as people were waiting, the beds being evenly spaced, workers wearing masks, donors having their temperature taken, and the use of hand sanitizer after filling out the COVID questionnaire. “It’s being handled well. I didn’t think there would be a good turnout, but the appointment schedule is full.”

“We got a call last week that the venue that they (the Red Cross) originally use to get blood on this day, had to cancel,” said Salem’s pastor, Joel Guttormson, “so they called us and we did some scrambling and talked to our medical personnel, because we are in lockdown. We said, ‘Let’s just reach out and do this for the community, using best practices and how to keep the place germ free.’ We thought about our history as Lutherans, who were the first ones to open orphanages and hospitals, and during the plague, Martin Luther (at the time of the Reformation) opened up his home, so we just felt it was important for us to open up for this opportunity, and we were just blessed by doing so.”

Pastor Guttormson stated that they did have to turn some people (walk-ins) away due to a full schedule.

After this blood drive, where they collected a total of 22 units, Laura McGuire, Red Cross Blood Drive co-ordinator said, “What I can tell you is that things have really changed . . . we have met our immediate needs for blood donations. So many people have stepped up in the last couple of weeks. We have cancelled almost 12,000 blood drives throughout the United States in the last couple weeks amid the coronavirus. And, that results in 350,000 fewer donations . . . what we are seeing though, is that supply and demand numbers are kind of balancing out. Then, we have the third partner which is our hospital partners, and as we know hospital partners these days are just focused on COVID. A lot of elective surgeries doctors are choosing to delay, and the need for blood has come down from a hospital standpoint.”

McGuire wants to assure the public that during these blood drives they are doing the utmost in providing a safe, secure environment by disinfecting equipment, using sterile needles, practicing social distancing, and asking people to make appointments, rather than walking in, so that they can handle the social distancing in a proper way.

“The process of giving blood is perfectly safe and also, there has been no data or scientific evidence that respiratory implications worldwide, such as the coronavirus, are going to be transmitted via blood transfusion.”

It’s standard protocol, she said, that anytime within a few days of giving blood, if you are feeling ill, that you should reach out to them by calling, so that they can quarantine your donation. So, with the coronavirus, it’s just another safety precaution.

“A couple things to know about blood. Blood has an expiration date. We are not able to stockpile blood—it needs to be used within 42 days. We don’t want to have all this blood on our shelves which would basically be wasted. We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of donors in the last weeks, which we are super blessed with. But we ask that if you have a question about your next appointment, you can call our 800 number or go online to www.redcrossblood.org to find out if your local blood drive down the street, might be cancelled. Americans really come together in times of crisis . . . I think basically, we are all humanitarians.”

McGuire also explained that they have been given permission by the surgeon general and state governors to hold these blood drives. They are considered an essential business. They also will continue to encourage people to go out and give blood in the future.