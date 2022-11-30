Gobble Wobble
Wed, 11/30/2022 - 11:10am Terry
The annual Gobble Wobble 5K run/walk was held Thanksgiving day at 8 a.m. Due to freezing fog and slick streets that morning, many of the participants chose to walk, rather than run.
