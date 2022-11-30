Home / News / Gobble Wobble

Gobble Wobble

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 11:10am Terry

The annual Gobble Wobble 5K run/walk was held Thanksgiving day at 8 a.m. Due to freezing fog and slick streets that morning, many of the participants chose to walk, rather than run.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here