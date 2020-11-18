Gov. Reynolds issues enhanced measures to fight rising COVID-19 cases in the state

Over the last two weeks, Iowa has seen over 52,000 new cases of COVID-19. For many, their symptoms have been mild. However, Gov. Reynolds stated that she feared this has made Iowans complacent and have lost sight of why it was so important to flatten the curve. Five percent of cases require hospitalization, and the healthcare system is being pushed to the brink. One out of every four hospital patients has the virus. As cases continue to climb, hospitalizations will also grow at a similar pace. If the healthcare system exceeds capacity, every Iowan who needs medical care will be put at risk.

Effective Tuesday, Nov. 17, until Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Reynolds had issued the following enhanced public health measures, due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Mask Use: Indoor spaces open to the public and state executive branch buildings

• Masks required when individuals are within six feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer with certain exceptions.

Gathering Restrictions: Social, community, business, or leisure gatherings

• No more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors

• These restrictions apply to wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions, and other nonessential gatherings but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the ordinary course of business or government.

Sporting and Recreational Events: Youth and adult group sporting and recreational gathering are prohibited except for high school, college, and professional sports.

High School Sports and Extracurriculars: Sporting, recreational, and extracurricular events

• Only two spectators permitted for each high school athlete, performer or competitor, and must wear a mask and maintain six feet distance from other spectators

• Students can be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks

Restaurants and Bars: Restaurant or bar, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club

• Closed to in-person services at 10 p.m.

• No bar seating

• Masks required when not seated (while playing games, dancing, etc.)

• Six feet distancing between groups

• Groups limited to eight people unless larger group is all same household

• Seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating

Fitness Centers: Fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms

• Group fitness activities are prohibited

Casinos and Gaming Facilities: Masks required except when seated to eat or drink.

Closer/Prolonged Contact Establishments: Bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds, children’s play centers

• Closed to in-person services at 10:00pm

• Mask required when not seated to eat or drink

• Ensure that groups and individuals are six feet apart at establishment

• Groups limited to eight people unless larger group is all same household

Nonessential/elective surgeries: A hospital must reduce its in-patient nonessential surgeries to a level to ensure it is use at least 50 percent fewer beds than it did on average during September 2020.