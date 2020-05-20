Grant application now available for Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund

Nonprofits may now apply for grants from the Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund with the Winnebago County Community Foundation (WCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA). Nonprofits serving Winnebago County that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to apply.

Information and the simple online application can be found at winnebagoccf.org. All applications for grants must be submitted through the Foundation’s online grant system. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.

Grant applicants with questions should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.

The Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund was established by WCCF. Grants from the disaster response fund will be administered in collaboration with organizations coordinating pandemic response efforts in Winnebago County.

For individuals wishing to support nonprofits responding to COVID-19 in Winnebago County, gifts can be made to the Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund to provide more grant funding. Donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to cfneia.org/winnebagocovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Checks should be made out to Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.