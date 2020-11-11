Graphic office closed to public

Due to a staff member’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Graphic office will be closed to the public until Monday, Nov. 23.

If you need to pay a bill or renew a subscription, mail it to PO Box 127, Lake Mills, Iowa 50450. Questions, wish to place an ad, or submit a story idea? Email graphic@wctatel.net.

As a business that is based on being transparent with the public, and that values community safety and responsibility, we believe it is vital that we be as cautious and communicative as possible, when dealing with anything regarding the pandemic.

The staff is safe, but we want to keep it that way, as well as protect the community that continues to support us.

We hope other businesses would take such precautions, as well, in similar circumstances, to keep the community safe and informed.