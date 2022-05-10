Grinnell Mutual  named Top Workplace

Grinnell Mutual was named the fourth-best large Iowa employer in the 2022 Des Moines Register/Engergage Top Workplaces survey.

It’s the 12th straight year the company has earned a spot on the list and is one of only four companies in the state that has made the list every year since the honor’s creation.

In February, Grinnell Mutual was named a top workplace in Energage’s Top Workplaces USA, ranking 29th nationally.

Grinnell Mutual also won the Work-Life Flexibility specialty category, given to organizations that have built a culture enabling employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high work performance.

The Register and Workplace-Dynamics evaluated responses from 36,000 employees of participating employers. Top workplaces are categorized by number of employees in Iowa and chosen based on employee feedback.

“Once again we are honored to be recognized as one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces. We have received this recognition for the 12th consecutive year,” said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual president and CEO. “At Grinnell Mutual we recognize that our long-term success depends on the outstanding work performed by our staff, which is why their happiness and job satisfaction are top priorities at Grinnell Mutual.”