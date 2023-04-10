Groe retires from Dielectric

A retirement party for Daryl Groe, Lake Mills, was held last Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Dielectric Manufacturing. Daryl has worked for the company for 42 years, which started out as Universal Circuits. Family, friends, current and past employees attended the party, as well as owners and the leadership team from Wisconsin. Everyone enjoyed cake and a taco bar for lunch. The cake was decorated with green frosting and read “From work force to the golf course.”