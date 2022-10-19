Home / News / Groundbreaking held for Winnebago County Environmental Education Center

Groundbreaking held for Winnebago County Environmental Education Center

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 12:10pm Terry

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last Monday morning, Oct. 10, for the Winnebago County Environmental Education Center. Pictured above (L-R): Dennis Busta, president, MBT; Bruce Hertzke, Forest City; Dr. Randy Hagenson, San Antonio, Texas (former Thompson resident); Dr. Mary Jane Hagenson, San Antonio, Texas (former Thompson resident); Dave Kingland, The Hanson Family Foundation; Jeff Schmidt, chairman, Winnebago County Conservation Board; Sue Smith, Winnebago County Supervisor; and Brad Hunting, chairman, Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, Inc. If all goes as planned, a Grand Opening will be held late 2023.

