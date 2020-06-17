Groundwork begun on Joice Library/Community Room

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Joice has been making progress on rebuilding the library/community room that was destroyed in a fire, Sept. 21, 2018. They are at a point where they can see the possibility of the project taking place. The footings have been poured for the upcoming library/city council building and new community center. Mayor Mark Thoma, Joice, said they are prepping the groundwork, making sure everything is ready for the cement to be poured by Sande Construction out of Humboldt. “We are really excited to see the progress. Can’t wait to see the final end result. We are working hard going through this process to make sure it’s done right,” said Thoma.