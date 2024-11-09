Growing Together Iowa fights food insecurity

In Waukee, housing is plentiful, vehicles are newer and, by all appearances, times are prosperous. Yet, tucked along a busy stretch of University Avenue near 92nd Street, hidden by trees, is a nearly 2,000-square-foot garden with fruit trees and raised beds where volunteers work tirelessly to grow and harvest fresh produce for people in Dallas County who are food insecure.

Food insecurity is real, and it’s probably happening in your neighborhood, according to Melissa Stimple, executive director of Waukee Area Christian Services, where the garden is located. “Food insecurity doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “There is no picture of what it looks like.”

In Iowa, one in six children is nutrition insecure, as is 11 percent of the overall population. Statistics such as these highlight the critical need for food pantries and donation gardens in Iowa communities.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener volunteers are collaborating with organizations across Iowa that work toward hunger relief through Growing Together Iowa projects. The effort is part of extension’s nutrition education program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).

“Volunteers create and maintain gardens and donate the produce to local food pantries, along with recipes and tip sheets on how to use fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Katie Sorrell, project manager for Growing Together Iowa. About one-third of Iowa’s 99 counties have a Growing Together Iowa community garden, serving more than 82,000 people monthly, with over 751,000 pounds of fresh produce donated since the program’s start in 2016.

Nearly 300 Master Gardeners and 2,000 community volunteers, including youth and families, have volunteered for Growing Together Iowa. “So many people want to help their neighbors,” said Stimple. “We’ve got a great partnership with Iowa State University, Dallas County Master Gardeners and volunteers who get their hands dirty and serve the clients.”

“The impact of this program is profound,” Sorrell said. “Providing fresh fruits and vegetables to clients improves nutrition and frees up funds for other needs. Because of this program, some counties have created community coalitions to address hunger and have started food pantries in areas where there wasn’t access to fresh food.”

Because inflation has caused the price of groceries to skyrocket, need at the Dallas County garden site has increased 30% over the past year. “Inflation affects the cost of fresh produce, too,” said Julie Lins Robeson, garden coordinator for Waukee Area Christian Services. “Clients are so appreciative and grateful. They get very excited to see what’s available.”

Clients can pick up fresh produce once a week during the growing season. Onions are the most popular crop, according to Robeson, because most cultures use them in cooking. Other popular choices are potatoes, green beans, green leafy vegetables such as kale and Swiss chard, eggplant and tomatoes.

Stimple said she remembers an early client who received a tomato at the garden and later described to her how she savored the tomato and made it last as long as she could. “It still gives me chills today,” she said. “Someone who is food insecure must make choices at the grocery store. They can’t always just go in and get what they need.”

According to Sorrell, fresh fruits and vegetables are the one thing that food pantry clients mention wanting the most. “Everyone deserves the right to be nutrition secure. Growing Together Iowa helps make the healthy choice the easy choice for Iowans,” she said.

To learn more about how to get involved in Growing Together Iowa, visit the website or contact Katie Sorrell, ksorrell@iastate.edu.

Iowa’s initiative has been recognized nationally and has been adopted in eight other states.