Sign up to participate in the 3rd Annual Halloween House & Yard Decoration Contest in Lake MIlls. Registrations are due Monday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. Visit the LMCDC Facebook page for registration. Voting will be open Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. through Halloween, Oct. 31. Winners will be published in the Lake Mills Graphic the following Wednesday. Top three displays will receive LM Bucks.