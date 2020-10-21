Halloween Safety 2020

Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays for youngsters every year (as well as some adults), but this year, the pandemic has made some people skeptical, as to whether it should be celebrated at all.

In this season of COVID-19, area officials are leaving it up to town or city residents, whether they want to be involved in the annual trick-or-treating holiday. They say that if you decide to be involved, leave your porch light on. If you don’t want to be involved, then leave your porch light off.

Trick-or-treating times are set for Saturday, Oct. 31, for the following communities:

Lake Mills, 5-8 p.m.

Joice, 5-7 p.m.

Emmons, Minn., 5-7 p.m.

Scarville, 5-7 p.m.

In addition, Joice will be having their annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the library, which will take place on Franke Street in front of Bethany Lutheran Church. Mardene Lien, library director, said, “We will be practicing social distancing, and treats will be handed out by one specified person per car who has sanitized and gloved their hands.”

Included in some of the lists of top 10 costumes for 2020 are: Mulan; Wonder Woman; Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks; Frontline Workers; Poppy from Trolls; the Black Panther; Thanos from the Avengers; Scooby Doo; Princess Elsa from Frozen 2; and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On the lists of the top 10 candy treats are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats, Twix, Hershey’s Miniatures, and Sour Patch Kids.

For those kids who have food allergies, diabetes, or other dietary restrictions there are alternatives. Be a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. Place a teal painted pumpkin outside and hand out non-food treats.

Popular non-food treats include: pencils, erasers, stickers, mini notebooks, bouncy balls, temporary tatoos, toothbrushes, mini containers of bubbles, crayons, and glow sticks or bracelets.

A couple of other colored pumpkins to look for are the Blue Pumpkin Bucket, which is to alert others that the child might be autistic, so be aware of certain behaviors, and the Epilepsy Purple Pumpkin Project is collecting donations for the Epilepsy Foundation.

The Winnebago County Public Health has made certain recommendations to keep your kids safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic given the nature of the virus:

For passing out treats:

• Turn on your front yard/house or porch light, so trick-or-treaters will know they are welcome.

• Wear a face covering (highly encouraged)

• Distribute treats from the home to the visitor. Do not allow trick-or-treaters to pick through the assortment or bowl to get their own treats.

• Have individually wrapped treats to distribute.

• Sanitize hands between visits from groups, if possible.

• Consider sitting outside to distribute candy. You can set up chairs and a table with your treats and sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes or nose.

For trick-or-treaters and those accompanying them:

• Sanitize your hands frequently.

• Avoid touching your face, eyes, hands or nose.

• Groups are encouraged to maintain six-feet of separation from other groups or individuals.

“Halloween can remain to be fun for children without looking that much different,” said Allison Rice, RN/Clinical Manager for Winnebago County Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers these suggestions:

Avoid indoor crowded costume parties, indoor haunted houses, and hayrides with strangers.

In lieu of trick-or-treating, you could create new family traditions like watching a Halloween-themed movie, make Halloween crafts, play simple games, make holiday-themed food or have a storytime with Halloween-themed books. Set bowls of candy or other treats in different rooms of the house, and go room to room. Or visit friends in costume via ZOOM or other video platforms.

Whatever you choose to do, make it fun, take pictures and enjoy your time together as a family. Enjoy the simple things, this Halloween holiday.