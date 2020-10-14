Halvorson farm recognized as Heritage Farm

Pictured above (L-R): Jill Halvorson, Mavis Halvorson and Rachel Bowman with the Heritage Farm certificate received for owning a family-owned farm for over 150 years.

Lars Loberg immigrated from Norway and homesteaded more than 300 acres on Silver Lake in Worth County in 1858. One hundred and ten acres of the original homestead was passed on to Lars’ daughter, Caroline Bjorlie, and then to her niece, Millie Halvorson. Millie’s son, Harold Halvorson, took over operation of the farm with his wife, Mavis, in 1961, where they raised dairy cattle and hogs, as well as corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Their daughters, Jill and Rachel, grew up listening to stories about how their great-great-grandparents interacted with the Native Americans in the area and how farming was originally done with horses. They helped with milking cows, walking beans and baling hay. Harold passed away in 2019 and Mavis continues to live on the farm, enjoying her cats, flower beds and bird watching. Jill lives nearby and maintains the acreage and several acres of butterfly habitat. The remaining acres are rented for crop production, but even this remains “in the family,” as the farmer renting the crop land is Chad Forland, who is also a great-great-great grandson of Lars Loberg.