Home / News / Halvorson farm recognized as Heritage Farm

Halvorson farm recognized as Heritage Farm

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:15pm Terry

Pictured above (L-R): Jill Halvorson, Mavis Halvorson and Rachel Bowman with the Heritage Farm certificate received for owning a family-owned farm for over 150  years.
Lars Loberg immigrated from Norway and homesteaded more than 300 acres on Silver Lake in Worth County in 1858. One hundred and ten acres of the original homestead was passed on to Lars’ daughter, Caroline Bjorlie, and then to her niece, Millie Halvorson. Millie’s son, Harold Halvorson, took over operation of the farm with his wife, Mavis, in 1961, where they raised dairy cattle and hogs, as well as corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Their daughters, Jill and Rachel, grew up listening to stories about how their great-great-grandparents interacted with the Native Americans in the area and how farming was originally done with horses. They helped with milking cows, walking beans and baling hay. Harold passed away in 2019 and Mavis continues to live on the farm, enjoying her cats, flower beds and bird watching. Jill lives nearby and maintains the acreage and several acres of butterfly habitat. The remaining acres are rented for crop production, but even this remains “in the family,” as the farmer renting the crop land is Chad Forland, who is also a great-great-great grandson of Lars Loberg.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here