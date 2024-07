The Hanson Foundation recently donated to local projects. Scott Drexler presented the funds.

The Lake Mills Police Department received $7,500 for their K-9 unit. Scott Drexler presented the check to Sgt. Jeff Christenson, Officer Michael Olson, and Chief Matt Levine.

The Mills Theatre received $25,000 for a new projector. Scott Drexler presented the funds to Kris Singelstad.