Hanson vacates Worth Co. supervisor’s seat; Smeby appointed

The Worth County District 2 supervisor position was up for election last November 2020. Voters elected Gary Hanson, rural Northwood, to the seat. The term of office was to begin Jan. 2, 2021. Hanson was unable to take the oath of office and vacated the seat.

Meanwhile, the county’s District 3 seat has been vacant since October of 2020 . As a three-person board, there has to be a minimum of two supervisors to take any action, including certifying the election that would fill the District 3 seat.

Previous District 2 supervisor Mark Smeby has remained as a holdover in the office.

On Jan. 15, the committee appointed Mark Smeby to continue as supervisor. Smeby will serve until the 2022 General Election, or earlier if a special election is ordered.

Electors of Worth County have the right to file a petition in accordance with Code of Iowa 69.14A requesting a Special Election. The petition will be filed with the County Auditor within 14 days after publication of the Jan. 15 notice or within 14 days after the vacancy is filled by appointment. The petition has to meet the requirements of Code of Iowa 331.306 which, in part, states the petition must be signed by a number equal or greater than at least 10 percent of the votes cast in the County for the office of President at the preceding General Election.