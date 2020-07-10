Harvest Begins

Luke Groe, left, and TJ Hanson, right, took turns driving the auger cart on Sunday, while working for Storby Seeds, Lake Mills, as they were combining beans in this field near the five-mile curve, off of Hwy. 69, south.

“Things have been going well with the harvest, which has been drier than normal, but still getting good yields,” said Hanson. He also explained that some farmers are also combining corn, because the corn is drying down quick, causing the ear to weigh down on the stalk, which becomes brittle, therefore, pulling the stalk over.

“It is a good thing to do, especially if the farmer needs to let the beans mature some more.”