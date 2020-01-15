Head Start Preschool taking applications

Starting in February, the Head Start Preschool program will be taking applications for preschool classes that begin fall 2020. There is no cost to qualifying families. Your child must be three or four years old by Sept. 15, 2020.

Head Start provides a warm, nurturing preschool atmosphere with qualified teaching staff. The program follows Creative Curriculum and a focus on school readiness goals. Children are served nutritious meals and health/developmental screenings are provided. Family engagement is encouraged.

North Iowa Community Action Organization also offers year-round Early Head Start services (center-based and home-based) for pregnant moms and children from birth to age three.

Call 1-866-836-3124 or 641-494-1891 for more information on how to apply or visit www.nicao-online.org.