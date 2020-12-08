Health and safety of LMCS staff and students part of Return to Learn plan

Facemasks will be encouraged, if the CDC is still doing so. Facemasks and other PPE will be added to the optional section of the school supply list. If these become required and mandatory items by the state and or public health, then the school board will revisit this area and provide necessary equipment as needed.

Limit visitors. Parents/caregivers will not be allowed in the building to pick up or drop off students. If entry is necessary, screening will be required before entry.

Student screening before entry by parents. LMCS has purchased thermal thermometers when (if) needed to be used at school. Staff will also screen themselves at home upon entry.

Transportation

At home screening should be done before students are sent to school or enter school transportation. Buses will be disinfected before the a.m./p.m. route time of use.

The school will continue to get guidance from state and public health.

The building and grounds director ensures supply of disinfectant spray, wipes (or spray bottles and towels) for each room. Custodial staff will follow up regular routine and additional steps. Full attention will be paid to high touch surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, water fountains, etc.

All steps will be taken to comply with social distancing limits within all areas of school operations to the best of their ability. Students and staff will not be allowed to give hugs, etc.

Routines may have to be altered to minimize class to class exposure.

• May have to reduce numbers in buses, which would lead to the possibility of A and B days.

• A designated isolation room will be established in each building. It should be close to the nurse’soffice.

• Possibility of eating lunch in the classroom or using the stage to spread out.

• Increased opportunities for hand washing will be provided.

Staff

Normal sick leave procedures will be in force. If a staff member is sick, they will be asked to stay home.

If staff members have Covid, state guidelines for leave will be followed and getting staff back to work. Same for students. The school wants to minimize staff and student absences, while keeping everyone else healthy and safe.

If a staff member or student would need to be quarantined, arrangements would be made for them to work and learn from home, as their condition allows.

If an individual is in a high risk category, the school will do what is required for employment or required learning.

(Visit the school website at www.lake-mills.k12.ia.us for the entire Return to Learn Plan, dated July 14, 2020.)