Health Department Confirms First Case of COVID-19 in Hancock County

Two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Hancock County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individuals are self-isolating at home.

“While these are Hancock County's first cases, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Chelcee Schleuger, Director of Hancock County Public Health. “It’s important to remain calm and practice basic infection prevention measures.” Those infection prevention measures include:

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need health care because you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call the Hancock County Health System at 641-843-5000 BEFORE coming to the hospital or clinic. A nurse can assess whether you need to be seen or if you can recover at home.

If you have mild symptoms or may have come in contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19, please practice social distancing. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowans should stay at home and isolate themselves from others in the home in the following situations:

• Taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days.

• Traveled outside of Iowa in the last 14 days.

• Lived with someone with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days.

For more information about self-isolation: https://idph.iowa.gov/…/3_22_20%20Isolation%20guidance%20fo…

If you have general questions about COVID-19 call the state hotline at 2-1-1.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Iss…/Novel-Coronavirus For more information about COVID-19, and what HCHS is doing to promote health and safety visit: www.trustHCHS.com