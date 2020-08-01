Heartland Power opportunities for high school students

Heartland Power Cooperative of Thompson/St. Ansgar is pleased to announce two great opportunities for area youth—college scholarships available for high school seniors and youth tour sponsorships for high school sophomores or juniors.

Heartland Power will award a $500 scholarship to 10 high school seniors whose parent(s) / guardian(s) are Heartland Power Cooperative members with their primary residence serviced by the cooperative. Applicants for this scholarship need to be enrolled in a full-time accredited two-year or four-year college or vocational/technical school.

Also available is a one-time $500 scholarship eligible for students who reside in the communities of Heartland Power Cooperative’s service area and are enrolled in a Powerline Program. Parents do NOT have to be members of Heartland Power. Scholarship proceeds must be utilized for tuition only.

All interested students should speak with their high school guidance counselor or contact Heartland Power Cooperative at 641-584-2251. Application forms for each scholarship are available at www.heartlandpower.com. All scholarship applications are due by Feb. 1, 2020.

Heartland Power is sponsoring two Youth Tour participants this year for an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. Youth Tour participants will have an action-packed week in Washington D.C. touring historic sites, meeting congressional leaders, spending a day on Capitol Hill, exploring the Smithsonian museums, taking a cruise on the Potomac River and making new friends from Iowa and across the nation. The dates for this year’s Youth Tour are June 18-25, 2020.

All students of Heartland Power members who are presently sophomores or juniors in high school are eligible to apply. Youth Tour applications can be found on our website and must be returned to Heartland Power Cooperative no later than March 16.

Heartland Power encourages all those who are eligible to enter the Youth Tour contest. Don’t miss this chance of a lifetime.

For more information on the 2020 Youth Tour or Heartland Power Cooperative Scholarships please call our office at 641-584-2251, email energy@heartlandpower.com, or visit our website at www.heartlandpower.com.