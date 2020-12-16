Helgeson elected Noble Grand

Clear Lake Lodge #187 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) recently held its officer elections for 2021. Scott Helgeson of Lake Mills was elected to serve as Noble Grand. He is a former Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Iowa. He is on the board of directors of both the IOOF Nursing Home and the Three Links Apartments in Mason City. He also serves on the board of directors for Odd Fellow Apartments in Marshalltown.

Mark Nagel, Clear Lake, will serve as Vice Noble Grand, after heading the lodge for two years. Long-serving member, Bob Tyre, will remain in the position of Lodge Chaplain.

In an effort to preserve the historical IOOF building at 309 Main Ave., the current members have over-seen the extensive up-grades in electrical and lighting work in the past two years. A new roof was just installed this fall, also.

The Quarters for Quarters charity, which provides beds for local children and covers emergency lodging for single mothers, is managed by Clear Lake’s lodge members. Lodge #187 continues to make donations to other local causes, such as the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Regular meetings on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. are open to anyone interested in learning more about this fraternal service organization. New membership is an on-going concern.

Clear Lake’s Lodge #187 is one of the few IOOF units remaining active in North Iowa. It has been chartered with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows since 1902.