Help-line established to assist North Iowa small businesses seeking assistance during COVID-19 Pandemic

Starting Monday, April 6, business owners may call (641) 422- 4737 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or email at cares@niacc.edu.

A joint partnership to launch a small business help-line has been established between the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center (SBDC), North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, and numerous other community partners to assist North Iowa business owners in navigating the array of resources available to them at the local, state, and federal level. The NIACC Pappajohn Center and SBDC team will have information available regarding the Federal Coronavirus Relief programs including those contained in the CARES Act such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and other SBA programs. Small business owners have been overwhelmed with constantly changing information and the goal of this help-line is to provide a reliable source to answer the business owner’s questions and direct them to their next step.

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and SBDC staff will help guide businesses through the matrix of current available resources and connect them to the key professionals or organizations who are best trained to help them. “Our small businesses are the economic engine of North Iowa and helping them during these challenging times is our top priority. We have established the North Iowa Small Business Help Line through this partnership as a way to assist these small businesses navigate these uncharted waters,” stated Tim Putnam, Director NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

There are a variety of resources available to small business owners. In North Iowa we have hundreds of small businesses that may be eligible for any number of these resources, but it can be confusing and overwhelming to know where to start. When a small business owner calls the help line, our volunteers will provide one-on-one assistance to navigate the application processes, manage paperwork, and answer questions.