Heritage Park Fifth Annual Holiday Tour of Lights

The Fifth Annual Holiday Tour of Lights, hosted by Heritage Park of North Iowa, located in Forest City, has been well received once again. Bright lights could be seen with numerous displays throughout Heritage Park by people as far away as a radius of 100 miles.

Dawn Arispe, event and tour coordinator, along with husband, Doug, caretaker of the property, and family, worked numerous hours to get the park Christmas ready.

“We start in mid-October and work on it during non-snowing/rainy days until the week prior. It usually takes seven, 10 to 12-hour days to finish displays and running electrical cords,” said Arispe.

When asked how many lighted displays there were, Arispe replied, “We have too many small displays to even count, but do have three large displays with the large American Spirit lights display having over 1,500 lights alone on it.”

Santa will be passing out coupons for free ice cream cones to the kids.

Admission is a free-will donation at the gate with proceeds helping to support the event and Heritage Park of North Iowa.

“We encourage everyone to stop out and enjoy the sights and bright lights, while listening to special music on your radio,” commented Arispe.

Hours remaining for viewing are Dec. 18-24 from 6-8 p.m.

For further information, go to Facebook “Holiday Tour of Lights.” Heritage Park is located on the south edge of Forest City.