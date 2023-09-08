Hogsback Shooting Range changes

As of Aug. 1, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has changed the hours at the Hogsback Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills. The range is now open on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Soon, the WCCB will also be requiring a paid permit to use the range. To obtain a permit, people will need to pass an online certification test and pay an annual fee.

The Hogsback Shooting Range is located within the Hogsback Wildlife Area at 48050 210th Ave., northwest of Lake Mills. It contains two shooting lines, one for rifles with targets at 50, 100, 150, and 200 yards, and another for handguns with targets set at 15 and 20 yards. The surrounding wildlife area is not subject to the new changes, but any hunting there must be conducted in accordance with all other applicable laws and regulations.

These changes are intended to make the range safer for the people using it, as well as more hospitable for the neighbors that live around it. Anyone wanting more information about the Hogsback Shooting Range, or the new changes being implemented, can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or at info@winnebagoccb.com.