Heritage Park of North Iowa, is having its fifth Annual “Holiday Tour of Lights.” Heritage Park has constructed brightly lit holiday displays throughout the park for people to drive thru during the holiday season beginning Friday, Nov. 27, and will run Friday, Saturday, Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. until Dec. 13.

Then Dec. 18-24 it will be open every evening from 6-8 p.m. You will not have to leave the comfort of your car to enjoy the beautiful Christmas displays. Even Santa will be available thru drive-up service.

Admission to the Holiday Tour of Lights is a free-will donation. Families from a 100-mile radius have driven to Forest City over the holiday season to view these displays. Family-oriented, fun, entertaining, and simply amazing are just a few of the ways visitors have described this event. Be sure to check this event out on Facebook “Holiday Tour of Lights,”

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 91-acre site located on the south edge of Forest City. The park is dedicated to the preservation of America’s rural heritage.