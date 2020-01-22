In Honor of Our Veterans

Stanley Rusley is the veteran of the month. Top of Iowa Quilt Club gave him a quilt as a thank you for his service to our country.

Stanley served in the Korean War. He left in November of 1951 for basic training at Fort Chaffee, Ark. In April of 1952, Stanley went to Korea. While there, his job was with communications in the artillery unit. Stanley was ranked as a corporal in the service.

He returned home in June of 1953, shortly before the war ended in July.

Upon returning, Stanley went into farming with his father, which he continued until his retirement.

After meeting the love of his life, Alvina Beck, a teacher in Clear Lake, they married on July 1, 1956. They had two children: Linda and Steve. Steve passed away in 2018. Stanley also has one grandson, Jace Johnson.

The Top of Iowa Quilt Club welcomes new members. They meet the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Salem Lutheran Church. The club sews quilts for local veterans in Winnebago County. If you have any questions, contact Robin Grunhovd, at 641-592-4876.