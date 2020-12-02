In Honor of Our Veterans

The Top of Iowa Quilt Club would like to recognize Don Grothe for his service to our country.

Don left in 1959 for basic training in the Naval training Center, San Diego, Calif. He spent the next two years after basic in San Diego on the U.S. John R. Craig, before returning home, due to a medical discharge.

Upon returning home to Forest City, Don worked in construction.

Don met the love his life, Ila Bergo, and they were married. Don and Ila moved to Lake Mills and have been active iin the community. Don used to own the bowling alley in Lake Mills—bowl and golf are still a love of his today. Don and Ila built a gas station, Don’s Motor Mart, on the west edge of town, years ago and it is still running strong today, being managed by their sons, Randy and Kevin.

Don and Ila have five children: Tammy Hamilton, Rhonda Harmon, Randy Grothe, Dawn Butterfield, and Kevin Grothe, along with grandchildren.

