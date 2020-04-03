In honor of our Veterans

The veteran appreciation quilt goes to Steve Bendickson for the month of March.

Steven went to boot camp in San Diego, Calif., joining the Navy, Dec. 28, 1971. From boot camp he went on to training in Pax River, Md., with Patrol Squadron 30.

Steve became an anti-submarine warfare technician, working on Lockhead P3-C Orion ASW aircraft. Later, Steve moved to the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla, to Patrol Squadron 24. He was depoloyed to Rota, Spain, Sigonella, Sicily, Keflavik, and Iceland.

In 1979, Steve was honorably discharged from the Navy and returned home Oct. 28, 1979.

The Top of Iowa Quilt Club gives quilts to area veterans as a “thank you” for serving our country. Anyone interested in joining can come to Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, the third Monday evening at 6 p.m. each month.

Contact Dave Anderson, Bill Clark, or Robin Grunhovd, if you know a veteran that should be honored.