Honoring our veterans

Top of Iowa Quilt Club is honoring Wayne Wubben for his years of service to our country.

Wayne started this service career going to basic training at the Naval Training Center, San Diego, Calif., in 1960. From training, Wayne entered the U.S. Navy with the submarine service branch—also called the Silent Service.

Wayne’s status was EMZ55 while stationed out of Key West, Fla.—his home port. The USS Atule 55403 was the submarine he was on while serving. Wayne served in the Navy from 1960 until the middle of 1966. On June 4, 1966, he was honorably discharged and headed home.

Wayne was married to Dorothy Boeckholt until her passing. They had four children—Randy, Victoria, Alan and Sandra.

Wayne later married his current wife, Kimberly. Their family includes her children: Natasha and Brandon.

Wayne has held various jobs and also farmed a small place outside of Leland. Wayne is also very active in his church—Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Leland.

The Top of Iowa Quilt Club meets the third Monday of each month at Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills. They sew quilts for area veterans in appreciation of their service, and also for benefits and other organizations. Contact Dave Anderson at Dave’s Auto Service or Robin Grunhovd (592-4896) with any questions.