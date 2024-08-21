Hunter Education Class being offered

An Iowa DNR Hunter Education Field Day Course will be offered in Thompson at the Thompson Public Library, 102 Jackson St. N. The class will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m.-Noon. Brad Huntington will serve as chief instructor for this course.

Students must do two things in order to participate in the class. First, participants must register for the Online Field Day at http://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=3144.

Secondly, students will then need to complete an online hunter education course at https://www.hunter-ed.com/iowa/.

Students will have to complete the online portion of the class in its entirety and then pay for and print a certificate when they are finished. The voucher must be presented at the Online Field Day class, Oct. 5, in order to be admitted for the class.

There is a limit of 18 students for this class.