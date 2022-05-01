Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to local non-profits

This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee. Winnebago County Veterans Affairs has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for the month of January.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased. Every reusable Red “My Heart” Bag sold supports a non-profit local to the store in which it was purchased. This program offers a way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular weekly routine.

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs was selected as the January beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located in Forest City. Winnebago County Veterans Affairs will receive a donation for every reusable Red “My Heart” Bag purchased at this location in January.

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Mary Lou Kleveland, Administrator for Winnebago County Veterans Affairs. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs is a non-profit based in Forest City. Winnebago County Veterans Affairs works to inform veterans of various benefits for which they may be eligible. Learn more about Winnebago County Veterans Affairs by 641-585-5736.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, please visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.