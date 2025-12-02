Home / News / Ice fishing shelters must be removed by Feb. 20

Wed, 02/12/2025 - 8:54am Terry

Ice fishing shelters, left unattended, must be removed from state-owned lands and waters, including parking lots and boat ramps by Feb. 20.
Ice fishing shelter owners who camp in a paid campsite within a state park can remain past the February 20 deadline.
Ice fishing shelter owners are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to get their shelter off the ice. If a shelter falls through the ice, the owner is responsible for getting it out of the lake.

 

