IDPH announces upcoming vaccine information sessions

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) along with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and University of Iowa announce their collaboration to host information sessions about the COVID-19 vaccine later this month. The sessions will provide a virtual forum for Iowans to learn about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and have an opportunity to ask questions of medical experts.

“In a little over one year, we’ve gone from having our first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, to now having three vaccines, which are excellent tools to help stop the spread of the virus. We are grateful to our partners who are helping amplify the importance of vaccine education”, said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist.

Dr. Pedati will participate in each of the sessions and be joined by Dr. Pat Winokur, MD, Executive Dean, Carver College of Medicine; Co-Director, Institute for Clinical and Translational Science (ICTS); Professor of Internal Medicine–Infectious Disease, April 17 and 19, and by Dr. Alejandro Comellas, MD, Director, Clinical Research Support, ICTS; Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine-Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine, April 24.

The April 24 session is targeted to Spanish speaking Iowans and will include an interpreter. Each one-hour session will feature an overview from medical experts, followed by a moderated question and answer segment to encourage a dialogue.

“Putting an end to this pandemic is a team effort that will require the majority of the public to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Winokur, “We recognize some Iowans may be hesitant to get the vaccine because there is a lot of conflicting information circulating that can be confusing and overwhelming. To combat this, we are pleased to partner with IDPH and ISU to answer Iowans’ questions and make sure they have the facts they need to feel comfortable getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Sessions are scheduled for April 17, 19 and 24. There is no fee or registration required and the sessions are open to all. Participants can join a session by visiting https://www.iowacovidinfo.org/, where they will link to the WebEx online meeting platform.

“This partnership really gets to the heart of our ISU Extension and Outreach mission—delivering research-based education and information to help Iowans make their own decisions. Being able to provide Iowans in all 99 counties with direct access to this level of expertise is an extraordinary opportunity. We’re proud to play a part,” shared Vice President for Extension and Outreach John Lawrence.

Full details and links to each session can be found at https://www.iowacovidinfo.org/