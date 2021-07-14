IDPH launches grant program

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces two new funding opportunities that will support initiatives providing greater equity and access to COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19-related services for those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Nonprofit organizations, for profit organizations, tribal organizations, and governmental entities are eligible to submit an application for new funding or for related expenses incurred prior to July 6 that may be eligible for reimbursement.

The two grants programs are as follows:

Equity and Prioritizing COVID-19 Vaccine Access for Populations Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19: Funding recipients should implement strategies that ensure greater equity and access to COVID-19 vaccine by those disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The intent is to leverage existing and cultivate new, community-based partnerships to extend reach to vulnerable populations. This funding should be used to support COVID-19 vaccination education, outreach, and/or administration. Review the funding program page here.

Iowa Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities: Funding recipients should implement strategies to address social determinants of health needs and work with social service providers and related organizations (traditional and non-traditional) to reduce COVID-19-related health disparities in disproportionately affected populations at higher risk. Review the funding program page here.

Organizations should review program guidelines and grant applications on the IDPH website (https://idph.iowa.gov/). Subject to continued availability of funding, applications that meet the funding guidelines will be approved. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. An organization may apply for one or both funding opportunities.