IF YOU BECOME ILL...WHEN CAN YOU LEAVE HOME

IF YOU BECOME ILL...WHEN CAN YOU LEAVE HOME

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:32pm Terry

Iowa Department of Public Health has released recommendations for Iowans that are ill with fever or respiratory symptoms (such as cough or difficulty breathing)

If you are ill stay home and isolate yourself from others in the house until:

- You have had no fever for at lease 72 hours (that is 3 full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fever)

AND

- other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

- at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

IF you think you need to be seen by a medical professional, CALL FIRST and let them assess whether or not you need to be seen.

Be Safe. Be Smart.

 

