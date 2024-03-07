Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville, to hold final service

After 118 years of ministry, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville, will close with one last worship service, Sunday, July 7.

Immanuel has served the community of Scarville, the area, and at times the world: making quilts, and layettes for Lutheran World Relief; hosting dinners and bake sales, helping to send youth to Bible Camp and the National Youth Gathering; providing Vacation Bible School, and Sunday School (in 1985 they had 125 in Sunday School); and WELCA women’s Bible Studies, as well as raising money to give to numerous charities.

The One In Christ Parish (of which Immanuel is a part), will hold a parishwide worship service which will take place at 10:30 a.m., and will be led by Pastor Randy Baldwin, (who has been the pastor since 1997), and Pastor Bill Peters, (since 2003).

The bishop of the Northeast Synod of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Bishop Kevin Jones, will be preaching and former member, Howard Bye, will be accompanying on the organ. Special music will be provided by Dawn Hegland, Inga Nelson, Dale Gerdes, and Vicki Thompson. A catered lunch will follow.

“Though the ministry of Immanuel will cease to exist, the ministry of the brothers and sisters of Immanuel will continue,” said Pastor Baldwin.