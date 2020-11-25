Iowa 4-H Foundation announces 2020 scholarship program

The Iowa 4-H Foundation announces its 2021 scholarship program for current or former 4-H members planning to attend college in the fall of 2021.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced applications are now available for its 4-H scholarship program. Over 90 scholarship opportunities valued at over $100,000 will be awarded.

The various scholarship awards range in amounts from $500 to $10,000. Some of the scholarships are open to students pursuing any field of study, while others are open to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food and nutrition, ag business, animal science, and journalism.

Former and current Iowa 4-H members are eligible to apply for 4-H scholarships if they meet individual scholarship requirements, as determined by the scholarship donors. Applicants must enroll as a full-time student to receive scholarship awards.

While a majority of the 4-H scholarship opportunities are available for students attending Iowa State University, scholarships are also available to students planning to attend any Iowa university, Iowa private college, Iowa community college, or any land-grant university.

Leah Mosher, Marshall County 4-H alum and past 4-H scholarship recipient was grateful for the opportunity to apply. “I found value in finding organizations that have invested time in me and are willing to help students succeed by supporting them through scholarships. Not only does this help with financial aid, but it also allows us to meet donors and understand how 4-H has had an impact on their lives and why they give back,” Mosher said.

Information and applications for the 4-H scholarships are now available through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at https://iowa4h.awardspring.com.

Applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m., Feb. 1, 2021 for consideration. Only one application form is needed for all Iowa 4-H scholarships. Eligible students may apply for more than one scholarship, however, only one scholarship per individual will be awarded per academic year.

“Iowa 4-H scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”

Since 1949, donors to the Iowa 4-H Foundation have provided financial resources to fund quality 4-H experiences and recognition opportunities for Iowa youth.

To further explore establishing a scholarship with the Iowa 4-H Foundation, please contact Mary Clancy, Iowa 4-H Foundation Scholarship Coordinator at clancy@iastate.edu or 712-830-1321.