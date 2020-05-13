Iowa Army National Guard units receive orders

As part of the U.S. Army’s ongoing operational requirements, several Iowa National Guard units will deploy overseas in the coming months.

North Iowa’s “Ironman” battalion is headed to the Middle East.

The 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, received deployment orders for Operation Spartan Shield.

This is the first of several deployments that were announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General, during his Condition of the Guard address to the Iowa General Assembly held in January.

Approximately 550 soldiers from National Guard armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo will serve as area security and force protection operations in the deployment to an area that includes Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

LMHS 2019 alumni, PFC Kyle Beery and and PVT Max Johnson, will be actively deployed with the 133rd, Iowa National Guard. Kyle is the son of Josh and Rebecca Beery, Lake Mills. Max is the son of Merle and Donna Tabbert-Johnson, Lake Mills.

This is the fifth federal mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000, including a nearly 22-month mobilization in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007. The battalion’s most recent deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010.

Send-off ceremonies are planned for the end of May. The Ironman Battalion will then travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas, to complete its final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.

Approximately 330 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, will deploy in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Central Command is comprised of 20 nations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and other countries.

The 1-194th Field Artillery is comprised of units in Iowa and Minnesota. The deploying Iowa National Guard Soldiers will depart from armories in Spencer, Estherville, Charles City, Fort Dodge and Johnston. Approximately 70 Minnesota Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery, will deploy from Alexandria, Minn. These deployments are expected to occur toward the end of July.

An additional 400 Iowa National Guard Soldiers received mobilization orders to support NATO’s ongoing Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission in the Republic of Kosovo. Iowa units identified to support this mission include:

Headquarters, 1st Squadron, 113th Calvary Regiment, Sioux City; Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Calvary Regiment, Johnston; Headquarters, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Boone; Company D (MI), 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Johnston;334th Brigade Support Battalion, Cedar Rapids; and 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Johnston.

This is the Iowa National Guard’s largest mobilization in support of KFOR since it first mobilized units there in 2004. Most of these units have mobilized previously in support of overseas contingency operations including deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

These units have worked to increased readiness over the last several years in preparation for these deployments. In July of 2019, they participated in an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise, designed to train Soldiers and certify them on their military proficiencies.

The Iowa National Guard will hold send-off ceremonies for these units in August and September. Following the ceremonies, they will travel to their mobilization station at Ft. Bliss, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. These deployments are expected to last approximately one year.