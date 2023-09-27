Iowa Bankers Association names Sen. Waylon Brown Legislator of the Year

The Iowa Bankers Association is proud to announce it recently presented Iowa Sen. Waylon Brown (R-Osage) with its 2023 IBA Legislator of the Year award.

The IBA created the award to recognize an Iowa legislator who has supported Iowa community banks in their efforts to safeguard $102 billion of Iowans’ deposits and lend $81 billion to help individuals, business owners and agriculture expand and grow their enterprise and in turn Iowa’s economy.

Sen. Brown was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2016 and re-elected for his second term in 2020. During that time, he was elected by his peers to serve as Senate Majority Whip, chaired the Senate Transportation Committee and, most recently, serves as chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. The Commerce Committee considers business issues including those that directly impact the banking industry.

“The many community banks in Sen. Brown’s district are appreciative of his dedicated service, in particular his attention to business issues as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee,” said Jeff Gribben, president of First Citizens Bank in Mason City. “He works hard to understand the needs and concerns of our bank, employees and customers and is committed to growing and supporting Iowa’s economy.”

In addition to serving in the Iowa Legislature, Sen. Brown is a farmer, small businessman, and former member of the Mitchell County Farm Bureau Board and the St. Ansgar Planning and Zoning Board. He and his wife, Julie, have two children.