Iowa Conservation Stewardship Program applications due May 29

By Kate Hansen,

policy assistant

Center for Rural Affairs

The deadline for Iowa farmers and ranchers to apply to the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is quickly approaching. Interested producers should apply by May 29 and be aware of new safety procedures in place due to coronavirus.

Administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), CSP is a working lands conservation program that offers financial and technical assistance for producers to enhance conservation on their operations. Five percent of Iowa’s total agricultural land is enrolled in CSP, and over 70 million acres nationwide.

Farmers and ranchers work with their local NRCS office to develop an application for CSP. Together, they identify natural resource concerns on the operation, such as soil health and water quality. As part of the contract, they also select conservation practices to complete under that contract that build upon the farmer or rancher’s existing conservation.

When considering applying for the program, it is a good idea for farmers and ranchers to think through how they would like to increase conservation on their operation. Popular CSP practices include cover crops, prescribed grazing, and conservation crop rotation.

CSP contracts are five years in length, and are eligible for renewal. The program is available for a variety of operations, including for farmers on rented ground, certified organic operations and small operations: the minimum annual payment under a CSP contract is $1,500.

Due to coronavirus, NRCS will be conducting business by phone and email until further notice. Interested producers should call their local NRCS office and be prepared, if prompted, to leave a detailed message.