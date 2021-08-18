Iowa crop production report

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.44 billion bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service–Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 193.0 bushels per acre, up 15.0 bushels from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 13.1 million acres. An estimated 12.7 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.

Soybean production is forecast at 570 million bushels. The yield is forecast at 58.0 bushels per acre, 5.0 bushels higher than 2020. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 9.90 million acres with 9.82 million acres to be harvested.

Oat production for grain is forecast at 4.42 million bushels. The expected yield is 68.0 bushels per acre, up 5.0 bushels from the July forecast, but 10.0 bushels lower than 2020. An estimated 65,000 acres will be harvested for grain.

Iowa hay yield for alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures is expected to be 3.30 tons per acre with a total production of 2.61 million tons, down 10 percent from the previous year. The projected yield for other hay is 2.00 tons per acre, with production at 720,000 tons, down nine percent from 2020.

The forecasts in this report are based on August 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next corn and soybean production forecasts, based on conditions as of Sept. 1, will be released Sept. 10.

United States Summary

Corn production for grain is forecast at 14.8 billion bushels, up four percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 174.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 2.6 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 84.5 million acres, unchanged from the June forecast, but up two percent from the previous year.

Soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.34 billion bushels, up five percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 50.0 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.2 bushel from 2020. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.7 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up five percent from 2020.

Oat production is forecast at 41.4 million bushels, down 37 percent from 2020. If realized, this would be the lowest production on record. Growers expect to harvest 722,000 acres for grain, unchanged from the previous forecast but down 28 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, the United States yield is forecast at 57.4 bushels per acre, up 0.2 bushel per acre from the previous forecast but 7.7 bushels below the 2020 average yield. Record low production is expected in Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin. A record high yield is expected in Illinois