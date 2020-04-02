Iowa Democratic Caucus results delayed

As of Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, the Iowa State Democratic Party had not released official results from the caucus held Monday evening. Unofficial results from around the area: Lake Mills (10 delegates)–71 attended, Buttigieg 27 (4 delegates), Sanders 18 (2 delegates), Biden 14 (2 delegates), Warren 12 (2 delegates); Scarville (2 delegates)–18 attended, Buttigieg 13, Sanders 5 (1 delegate each); Buffalo Center (5 delegates): 42 attended, Buttigieg 3 delegates, Yang and Klobuchar 1 delegate each. The Republican Party declared Donald Trump the winner of their caucus.